Morgan Stanley Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $17.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.35.

Get Bumble alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BMBL

Bumble Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BMBL opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bumble has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $27.92.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bumble in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Bumble by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Bumble

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.