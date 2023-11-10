Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

MYGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

MYGN stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.23 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 37.36% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Myriad Genetics

In other news, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,230.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Myriad Genetics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,298,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,159,000 after acquiring an additional 85,662 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter worth approximately $364,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 35.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,344 shares during the period. 99.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.