Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.41.

Get Navient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navient

Navient Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Navient stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.28.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navient

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Navient by 0.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,154 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.