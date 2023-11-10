Needham & Company LLC Cuts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $37.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KIDS. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

