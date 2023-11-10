Needham & Company LLC Lowers Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target to $5.00

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.55.

LCID stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,120,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 525,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 76,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 545,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 116,366 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

