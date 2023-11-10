Needham & Company LLC Trims Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Target Price to $8.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised Esperion Therapeutics from an under perform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

