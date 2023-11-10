Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $1.75. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Nextdoor traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 693364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.
KIND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Nextdoor from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.40 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.
The stock has a market capitalization of $546.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.
Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative net margin of 65.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%. The firm had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.
