Northland Capmk Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.60 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 16.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TH opened at $12.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.16. Target Hospitality has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13,213.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,331,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,390 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,378,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,582,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,531,000. Institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Target Hospitality

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $470,807.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,709.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 30,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $470,807.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,709.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,808 shares of company stock worth $1,331,146. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

