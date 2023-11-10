NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Lifted by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 121.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,906 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,794 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $311,102,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.55, for a total value of $13,999,376.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,800,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,148,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,232 shares of company stock worth $67,606,089 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.83.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $469.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $138.84 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 113.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $442.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

