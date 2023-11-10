OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

