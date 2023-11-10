OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OptimumBank Company Profile
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OptimumBank
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Coca-Cola EuroPacific Partners is a tasty play on Coke
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- 3 reasons Qualcomm might be the easiest buy this month
Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.