Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stock Position Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPCH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 22.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the second quarter valued at $201,000. 94.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Option Care Health news, insider Collin Smyser bought 2,500 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,725. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,965 shares of company stock worth $216,114. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ OPCH opened at $28.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $35.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Option Care Health from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

