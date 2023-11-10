O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,007.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. William Blair started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total value of $487,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,933,619. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $978.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $927.63 and its 200 day moving average is $932.02. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.83. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $982.74.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

