Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OESX opened at $0.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Orion Energy Systems has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 50.18% and a negative return on equity of 51.57%. The business had revenue of $17.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Orion Energy Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

