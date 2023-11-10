OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) PT Raised to $35.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KIDS. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of OrthoPediatrics

Shares of KIDS opened at $25.33 on Wednesday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $53.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

