Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 91.1% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 95.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.07. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

