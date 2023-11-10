Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,362,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,716,187,000 after purchasing an additional 112,194 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after acquiring an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,203,000 after acquiring an additional 60,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,466,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,506,000 after acquiring an additional 147,372 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, Director William Reid Sanders purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of MAA stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.98. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $176.36.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.78%.
About Mid-America Apartment Communities
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
