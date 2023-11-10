Parallel Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 3.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Koninklijke Philips by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PHG. StockNews.com upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

NYSE PHG opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $12.96 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.