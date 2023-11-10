Parallel Advisors LLC Has $119,000 Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hubbell by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $219.77 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.86.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

