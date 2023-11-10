Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 104.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THFF opened at $35.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $421.22 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.53. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $49.90.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on THFF shares. TheStreet raised First Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

