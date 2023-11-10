Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AES by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 91,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of AES by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 110,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The AES Co. has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -108.19%.

In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul L. Freedman purchased 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $25,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 73,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,287.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Monie bought 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $500,598.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,805.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 81,989 shares of company stock worth $1,394,858. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. UBS Group downgraded AES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on AES from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on AES from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AES from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AES from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

