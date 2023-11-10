Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 17.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 2.4% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Southern Copper by 5.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Copper Stock Down 0.7 %

SCCO stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $54.73 and a 12 month high of $87.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.18.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 35.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.24%.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

