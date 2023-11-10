Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PGRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.70.

Paramount Group Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE PGRE opened at $4.26 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.