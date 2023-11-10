Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Holdings Lifted by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $22,324,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,904,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $22,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,517,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,085 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

PK opened at $13.02 on Friday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -222.22%.

PK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $179,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,698.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

