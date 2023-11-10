PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.42

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $60.42 and last traded at $60.42, with a volume of 563 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.08.

Separately, StockNews.com raised PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 10.77%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,688,837.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PC Connection news, CFO Thomas C. Baker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $133,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,197,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 20,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total value of $1,071,758.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,688,837.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,060 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,899. 56.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in PC Connection by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PC Connection by 62.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in PC Connection by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in PC Connection by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

