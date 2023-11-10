PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Trading Up 14.6% on Analyst Upgrade

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) was up 14.6% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$12.50. The company traded as high as C$8.16 and last traded at C$8.10. Approximately 256,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 61,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.07.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PHX. Atb Cap Markets upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded PHX Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.00. The company has a market cap of C$408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 2.35.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.06. PHX Energy Services had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of C$155.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.4045802 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Atlas motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

