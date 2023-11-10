Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DOC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $575,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 86,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,291,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 58,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DOC shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. acquired 2,264 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at $751,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

