Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.40.

PINC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of Premier stock opened at $19.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Premier has a twelve month low of $18.89 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.34.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,539,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,664,000 after buying an additional 248,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,117,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,009,000 after buying an additional 133,598 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,539,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,787,000 after buying an additional 130,946 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Premier by 11.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,099,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,380,000 after buying an additional 409,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.4% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,372,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,272,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

