Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.85. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PROV. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial



Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

