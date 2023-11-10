Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TPH. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPH stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.69. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $766.05 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Wolfe Research raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

