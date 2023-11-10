Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 77.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,103 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,762,040,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 314,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $16.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.82.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

