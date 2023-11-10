Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,171 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NatWest Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.33.

NYSE NWG opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29. NatWest Group plc has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

