Quantinno Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 85.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPP. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $758.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $231.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 10.00%. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

