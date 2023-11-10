Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $102,000 Stock Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in ICL Group by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,144,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,561 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,865,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 737.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,268,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,595,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ICL Group by 1,302.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,568,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

ICL Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE ICL opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.43%.

About ICL Group

(Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.