Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $203,000 in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 907.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,317,000 after buying an additional 2,497,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 4,914.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 740,248 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,919,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 193.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 312,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,492,000 after buying an additional 206,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 24,288.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,197,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:AMG opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.22 and a 52-week high of $180.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.75.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.34. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

