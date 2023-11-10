Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $160,000 Investment in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,029.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 660,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 601,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 313,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 48,741 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 599.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 79,951 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 565,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 64,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.36, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Medical Properties Trust

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.