Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 740,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 278,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 724,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 83,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 47,724 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 150,231 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 1st quarter worth $5,594,000. 18.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.82 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $746.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.89 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

CCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.70 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from $14.80 to $12.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

