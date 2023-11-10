Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,381,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,347,000 after acquiring an additional 178,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 339,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 172,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,217,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NXRT opened at $29.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 148.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXRT shares. StockNews.com cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

