Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 12,885 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $128,843,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2,109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,305,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,812,000 after buying an additional 4,110,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $21,521,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,274,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,526,000 after buying an additional 1,636,087 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,416,000 after buying an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

