Quantinno Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,581 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 14,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Masimo during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Masimo from $136.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Masimo Price Performance

Shares of Masimo stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.94. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.19%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

