Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 536 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 1,167.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares in the company, valued at $882,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Entergy from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.17.

Entergy Trading Down 0.2 %

Entergy stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.35.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

