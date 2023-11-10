Raymond James Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $4.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQRGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PRQR. Chardan Capital raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $2.10 to $1.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRQR opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.61. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 5.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 12,279.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 220,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,121 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

