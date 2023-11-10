Raymond James Lowers Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $17.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s current price.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.30 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Bumble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

Bumble Price Performance

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 12 month low of $12.29 and a 12 month high of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,030,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 923,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Bumble by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bumble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,816,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,979,000 after purchasing an additional 102,126 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bumble by 33.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,799,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,755,000 after buying an additional 960,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bumble by 14.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,475,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,536,000 after buying an additional 319,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

Further Reading

