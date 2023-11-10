Raymond James Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $35.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 78.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

FLYW opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average is $30.60.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $2,271,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,790.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $2,271,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,790.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $321,235.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 146,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,355 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after buying an additional 488,622 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,293,000 after acquiring an additional 43,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,341,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

