Raymond James Lowers Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $8.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Open Lending from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPRO opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 15.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.72. The stock has a market cap of $695.23 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.89. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Open Lending will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,429,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,304.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,952,500. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Open Lending by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,399,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,806 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,951,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,095,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Open Lending by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

