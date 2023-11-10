Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Lion Electric Company’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Free Report) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lion Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE LEV opened at C$2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$504.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.97, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.76. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of C$2.09 and a 1 year high of C$4.94.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

