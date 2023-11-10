Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,145,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.63 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

