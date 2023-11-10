Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2023

Cwm LLC grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,702,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $139,145,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after buying an additional 1,524,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 443.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,795,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,526,000 after buying an additional 1,464,874 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at $91,144,000.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:QSR opened at $68.63 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $78.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on QSR. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.