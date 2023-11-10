Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.81.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

