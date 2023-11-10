Reston Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Reston Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $144.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.11 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $417.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.07%.
Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.30.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Is Etsy crafting support to end its five-month bearish trend?
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Institutional activity provides a bottom for gaming stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.