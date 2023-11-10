Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Transactions at Retail Opportunity Investments

In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $53,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.20). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $78.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile



Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

