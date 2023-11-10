Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 76.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.33. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 90,021 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.43, for a total transaction of $848,898.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 402,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,858.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $134,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 661,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,119,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,982,233 in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

